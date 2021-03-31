Shop worker Christopher Martin giving evidence at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder of George Floyd

A convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd – setting in motion his ill-fated encounter with police – has told a court that he watched Mr Floyd’s arrest outside with “disbelief – and guilt”.

Speaking at the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, Christopher Martin (19) said: “If I would’ve just not taken the bill, this could’ve been avoided”.

He joins the burgeoning list of onlookers who expressed a sense of helplessness and lingering guilt over Mr Floyd's slow death last May.

Prosecutors used Mr Martin and other witnesses to help lay out the rapidly escalating sequence of events that ended in tragedy.

They also played store security video of Mr Floyd inside Cup Foods and yet another piece of amateur footage of him outside, adding to the mountain of video documenting what happened.

Together, the witness accounts and video began to show how events spun out of control, as a scene of people apparently joking around inside the neighborhood market soon gave way to the sight of officers removing Mr Floyd from his SUV at gunpoint.

Mr Martin said he immediately believed the $20 that Mr Floyd gave him in exchange for a pack of cigarettes was fake. But he accepted it, despite a store policy that said the amount would be taken out of his paycheck, because he didn't believe Mr Floyd knew it was counterfeit and “I thought I'd be doing him a favour”.

Mr Martin said he initially planned to just put the bill on his own “tab” but then second-guessed himself and told a manager, who sent Mr Martin outside to ask Mr Floyd to return to the store.

But Mr Floyd and a passenger in his SUV twice refused to go back into the store to resolve the issue, and the manager had a co-worker call police, Mr Martin testified.

Mr Floyd was later arrested outside, where Mr Chauvin pinned his knee on the man's neck for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes and 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Mr Floyd lay face-down on the pavement.

Mr Floyd (46) was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mr Chauvin (45) is charged with murder and manslaughter. The most serious charge against the now-fired white officer carries up to 40 years in prison.

Mr Floyd’s death, along with the harrowing bystander video of him gasping for breath as onlookers yelled at Mr Chauvin to get off him, triggered sometimes violent protests around the world and a reckoning over racism and police brutality across the US.

Mr Martin said that inside the store, he asked Mr Floyd if he played baseball, and Mr Floyd said he played football, but it took Mr Floyd some time to respond, so “it would appear that he was high”. But he described Mr Floyd as friendly and talkative.

The defense has argued that Mr Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Mr Floyd’s death was not caused by Mr Chauvin’s knee on his neck, as prosecutors contend, but by a combination of illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

After police arrived that day, Mr Martin went outside as people were gathering on the curb and yelling at officers, then called his mother, with whom he lived in an apartment upstairs, and told her to stay inside. He then took out his phone and began recording.

He said he saw Officer Tou Thao push one of his co-workers. Mr Martin said he also held back another man who was trying to defend himself after being pushed by Officer Thao.

Mr Martin later deleted his recording, explaining that the ambulance didn’t take the fastest route to the hospital so he thought Mr Floyd died.

“I just didn’t want to have to show it (the video) to anyone,” he said.

Another witness, who parked behind the SUV Mr Floyd was driving, said he saw two officers approach Mr Floyd's vehicle as one drew a gun, opened the driver's door and pointed the weapon at Mr Floyd.

Christopher Belfrey (45), said he was “startled”, so began taking video through his windshield. Prosecutors played some of that video, which showed officers taking Mr Floyd out of the car, and video that Mr Belfrey took later from across the street that showed Mr Floyd seated against the wall of a restaurant across from Cup Foods.

On Tuesday, a parade of witnesses testified that they and other bystanders in a group of about 15 people on the footpath became upset as they repeatedly begged Mr Chauvin to take his knee off Mr Floyd's neck. But Mr Chauvin refused to ease up, and Officer Thao kept back those who tried to intervene, including a Minneapolis firefighter with EMT training.

The testimony from the prosecution witnesses was apparently aimed at showing that Mr Chauvin had multiple opportunities to think about what he was doing and change course.

But Mr Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson also repeatedly sought to bring out evidence that the onlookers were becoming agitated, in an apparent attempt to show that the police were distracted by what they perceived as a growing and increasingly hostile crowd.

The trial continues.

