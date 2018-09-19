Shop Direct swings to loss over PPI and site closures

Shop Direct has slumped to a full year loss after the online retailer was stung by costs linked to PPI mis-selling claims and the closure of three warehouses.

The firm, which owns Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, booked a pre-tax loss of £24.7 million in the year to June 30, which compares to a £24.9 million profit in 2017.

It put the loss down to a further £128 million provision to cover additional “customer redress” for payment protection insurance mis-sold to shoppers paying for items using credit.

Shop Direct also booked a £22.5 million provision to cover costs associated with the closure of three of its sites in Greater Manchester as it looks to replace them with a new fulfilment centre in the East Midlands.

The firm will close sites in Shaw, Little Hulton and Raven from mid-2020 onwards as part of plans to move operations to a new automated warehouse.

The retailer is owned by the billionaire Barclay brothers, David and Frederick, who also own the Daily Telegraph newspaper titles.

Revenue at Very increased 9.9% to £1.4 billion, helping drive up group sales 1.5% to just shy of £2 billion.

However, Littlewoods revenue was down 14.5% to £569.7 million as it was hit by the closure of a customer rewards scheme and a challenging furniture & homeware performance.

Operating profit, stripping out costs, rose 11% to £262.3 million.

New chief executive Henry Birch said: “Four months into my role as CEO, I’m hugely excited by the potential of Shop Direct. Today we’re announcing results that show a good underlying performance in a competitive external market.

“We’re trading in line with our expectations and preparing for the important peak season. It’s a changing and competitive market but our growth trajectory and differentiated customer offer gives us confidence for the year ahead.”

Press Association