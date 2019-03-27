Online retail company Shop Direct is to change its name to The Very Group as it seeks to recruit hundreds of new employees and improve connection with customers.

Shop Direct reveals plans to rebrand as The Very Group

The business owns the clothing and lifestyle brands Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.

Speaking at Retail Week Live, chief executive Henry Birch said the name Shop Direct meant nothing to customers and could even be confused with Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct.

In a statement announcing the change, he added that it would also help with recruitment.

"The new name will bring us in line with Very in its 10th year and step-change our ability to attract the world's best talent," chief executive Henry Birch said.

“Rebranding Shop Direct to The Very Group will be a clear marker of the next chapter in our development,” he said.

“The new name will bring us in line with Very in its 10th year and step-change our ability to attract the world’s best talent.”

Shop Direct has stated its ambition to recruit hundreds of people in data and technology roles over the next two years. It is also on the hunt for people to join its fulfilment centre in the East Midlands.

In a Christmas trading update, the group said sales were driven by growth from its Very brand after it rolled out its Black Friday campaign earlier than the previous year.

The new corporate identity will be fully unveiled later this year.

The retailer is owned by the billionaire Barclay brothers, David and Frederick, who also own the Daily Telegraph newspaper titles.

Press Association