Ship hits historic mansion on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

The Maltese-flagged cargo ship had a malfunction that disabled its rudder and caused it to lose control in the busy waterway, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said.

Videos showed the large ship sailing straight towards the Asian shores of Istanbul, hitting the red seaside mansion of Hekimbasi Salih Efendi. No-one was injured.

The mansion was severely damaged (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

The 225-metre (738ft) ship was carrying barley from Russia to Saudi Arabia, Anadolu said.