Tuesday 11 September 2018

Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman gets second life term in Peru

The 83-year-old, who was captured in 1992, was convicted of involvement in a car bombing.

Abimael Guzman, founder and leader of the Shining Path guerrilla movement, arrives in court at a military base in Callao, Peru (Martin Mejia/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A Peruvian court has convicted imprisoned Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman and given him a second life sentence for a 1992 car bombing in the capital that killed 25 people and injured 155.

The 83-year-old Guzman is already serving a life sentence for a 1983 massacre in an Andean village.

The Maoist-inspired group began its fight against Peru’s government in 1980 but was badly weakened by the 1992 capture of Guzman and many of its other leaders.

Abimael Guzman looks at his lawyer while sitting with his partner Elena Iparraguirre (Martin Mejia/AP)

In their ruling Tuesday, judges sided with prosecutors’ claims that Guzman masterminded the deadly car bombing in a middle-class Lima neighbourhood.

A truth commission found that between 1980 and 2000 fighting among rebel groups, the government and self-defence patrols left up to 70,000 dead.

