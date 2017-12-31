One sheriff's deputy was shot dead and four were injured after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment block near Denver, Colorado.

One sheriff's deputy was shot dead and four were injured after police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment block near Denver, Colorado.

Sheriff's deputy dead and four injured as suspect 'killed' in Colorado shootout

The suspect also shot two civilians, before he was gunned down by police and was believed to be dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

A major road was shut down after the shootout in Highlands Ranch, and r esidents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls. The office tweeted that at 5.13am local time deputies responded to the Copper Canyon Apartments for a domestic disturbance.

" During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured ... Please avoid this area." The shooting happened at a landscaped apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.

Law enforcement agencies including the Parker Police Department, the Lone Tree Police Department, the Castle Rock Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol were lending assistance. The authorities said an emergency shelter has been set up following the shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said anyone who was "displaced from their homes" after police were called to the shooting scene could go to the East Ridge recreation centre for shelter. A hospital where three people were taken for treatment said they had suffered non-critical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but would not release their conditions.

Law enforcement officers later escorted the body of the deputy killed in the shooting through the streets.

A line of police officers on motorcycles and patrol cars left the hospital, while s omeone stood on the pavement holding an American flag as the procession turned on to the street.

Two other people unfurled a flag through the fencing of a nearby road overpass as the procession went by.

Press Association