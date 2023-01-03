| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

She spied for Cuba for years from inside the US government. Now she’s about to walk free

Ana Montes was the top Cuba analyst for the US government until 2001 - but spent her career passing secrets to the Castro regime. Photo: Defence Intelligence Agency Expand
Colleagues celebrate Montes&rsquo; birthday at the DIA, where she worked as the top Cuba analyst while passing secrets to Castro&rsquo;s regime Photo: DIA Expand

Close

Ana Montes was the top Cuba analyst for the US government until 2001 - but spent her career passing secrets to the Castro regime. Photo: Defence Intelligence Agency

Ana Montes was the top Cuba analyst for the US government until 2001 - but spent her career passing secrets to the Castro regime. Photo: Defence Intelligence Agency

Colleagues celebrate Montes&rsquo; birthday at the DIA, where she worked as the top Cuba analyst while passing secrets to Castro&rsquo;s regime Photo: DIA

Colleagues celebrate Montes’ birthday at the DIA, where she worked as the top Cuba analyst while passing secrets to Castro’s regime Photo: DIA

/

Ana Montes was the top Cuba analyst for the US government until 2001 - but spent her career passing secrets to the Castro regime. Photo: Defence Intelligence Agency

Sheila Flynn

She toiled for years in the annals of US intelligence, establishing her reputation as a Cuba expert while covertly passing secrets to Fidel Castro’s regime.

Her patriotic siblings and their spouses worked for the FBI. She was only caught after a dogged NSA analyst, who’d fled Cuba with her family as a child, heroically sparked a quiet but desperate manhunt for the traitor selling out America to the communists.

Most Watched

Privacy