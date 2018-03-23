Shark warning issued as stranded whales die on Australian beach

They are believed to be short-finned pilot whales, and a shark warning has been issued at Hamelin Bay.

As of Friday afternoon, only 15 whales were alive, and a rescue operation was under way to try to herd them back to sea.

The stranded animals were first spotted by a fisherman early on Friday morning.

The authorities say palliative care will be administered where necessary.

Rescue team leader Jeremy Chick said the surviving whales are in shallow water.