Shark close to shore made beachgoers flee for land

Home > World News Shark close to shore made beachgoers flee for landShark close to shore made beachgoers flee for landPA Media & Sathishaa MohanToday at 10:59Beachgoers spotted a shark swimming by Navarre Beach in Florida's Panhandle. Latest World NewsShark close to shore made beachgoers flee for landPalestinians return to wreckage after Israel ends West Bank camp raidInside Ukraine's tech push to counter Russian 'suicide' drone threatMonday was the hottest day ever in world historyFemale publisher to produce fantasy novel with autistic hero after diagnosisSuspicious powder that forced evacuation of White House confirmed to be cocaineThe Royal Mint to release commemorative Star Wars coin collectionAccusing French police of being racist is ‘unacceptable’, say Emmanuel Macron’s top minister Mhairi Black, the SNP MP elected at 20, quits over toll of Westminster’s ‘toxic’ cultureCar rams crowded Tel Aviv bus stop as Israeli army winds down raid on refugee campShow more Top StoriesHealthy EatingCould bodybuilding supplement creatine combat the effects of ageing on mind and body?ParentingDr David Coleman: Summer is for spending quality time with your kids — here’s how to make the most of itPoliticsA drinks reception, finger food and a mock Late Late Show – how the Renault events were planned CrimeDead man at centre of Sliabh Liag mystery had been due to stand trial for heroin and cocaine smuggling Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsBREAKING | New RTÉ bombshells: Ryan Tubridy and agent offer to meet TDs; Toy Show Musical lost €2.2m; Forbes promised Tubridy no new pay cuts11:03Cricket‘Support England … It shouldn't ever go beyond that’ – Batsman Joe Root appeals for calm ahead of third Ashes Test11:02World NewsShark close to shore made beachgoers flee for land10:59Irish News VideoMinisters discuss expansion of free GP care10:55Irish News VideoMinisters defend going beyond 5% spending rule10:54Irish News VideoLabour and People Before Profit speak on RTE controversy10:50World NewsPalestinians return to wreckage after Israel ends West Bank camp raid10:48WeatherIrish weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers today, but further thunderstorms on the way10:40World News VideoPassengers were left suspended upside down for hours when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned in Wisconsin10:37TillageRussia rejects bank compromise as Black Sea grain expiry looms10:31