Shares windfall for Direct Line staff after bumper profits

Direct Line – which owns brands including Churchill – announced the handout to staff as it also cheered investors with a 15p special dividend payout following a bumper £539 million profit haul for 2017 – up from £353 million in 2016.

The group said staff had now been awarded nearly £1,700 worth of free shares since it floated on the stock market in 2013.

Details of the payout come as the firm reported annual results showing its gross written premiums rose 3.6% to £3.4 billion.