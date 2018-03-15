News World News

Thursday 15 March 2018

Several people taken to hospital following university bridge collapse

At least five vehicles were trapped under the pedestrian crossing which was only installed on Saturday.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area (WPLG-TV via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University, trapping at least five vehicles underneath.

Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

There was no immediate report of injuries or any fatalities from authorities.

Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area (Daniel A Varela/The Miami Herald via AP)

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday.

The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Video showed fire engines, police and other emergency vehicles at the scene.

Press Association

