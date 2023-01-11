Several people stabbed in attack at Paris train station

Several people were reported injured, according to reports (John Walton/PA)

Several people have been stabbed at a Paris train station, French media reported.

The interior minister said several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralised” the attacker at the Gare du Nord station.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say officers opened fire on the attacker, who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident is now over.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin also said the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.