Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Several people shot at newspaper in US

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, said a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He said the situation is “active and ongoing”.

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a car park and officers converged on the building.

Press Association