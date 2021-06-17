Several major airlines and banks in U.S. and Australia affected by internet outage

Delta airlines were among the carriers affected by the outage on Thursday morning. Photo: Deposit

Several of the largest airlines and banks in the US and Australia were affected by an internet outage on Thursday morning.

Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Virgin Airlines and United Airlines were all affected by website and app outages.

In Australia, most of the main banks’ apps and websites in the nation were unavailable for a short period, as well as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and many other websites were down.

ANZ, Westpac, St George, and the Commonwealth Bank were among the Australian banks affected.

"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," Commonwealth Bank told AFP. "This issue is affecting multiple organisations, including many of the major banks."

Virgin Australia tweeted confirmation that its website and guest contact centre were affected by the outage.

Most of the websites affected by today’s outage have since come back online.

This came a day after US airline Southwest cancelled almost 300 flights and delayed 562 further flights due to a computer issue.

And it comes nine days after an issue with content delivery network Fastly saw hundreds of websites of the biggest companies on earth, such as Amazon, the BBC, CNN and Spotify all go down simultaneously for a short period.