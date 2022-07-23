| 20.9°C Dublin

Several killed in flash floods in southern Iran

Heavy rain saw river levels rise quickly in Estahban, Fars province.

A rescue team searches for people missing following the flash floods (Iranian Red Crescent Society/AP) Expand

By Associated Press

Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city’s governor Yousef Karegar.

He said rescue teams have saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people are still missing.

Iran’s meteorology department had warned of heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

