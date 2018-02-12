News World News

Monday 12 February 2018

Several killed after truck accident on major German road

The incident took place on the A5 Autobahn near the town of Walldorf in south-west Germany.

The incident took place on the A5 near St Leon-Rot (AP)
Several people have died after a truck struck two cars on a busy German road, pushing the smaller vehicles under another trailer.

Mannheim police said the incident took place on the A5 Autobahn near the town of Walldorf in south-west Germany.

A police statement said the number of people killed has not been determined. A woman has been extracted from the wreckage with serious injuries.

A rescue helicopter and dozens of first responders are at the scene, officers said.

Three people were also hurt in a seven-car pile-up in the opposite lane, which police described as a “rubbernecking” accident.

