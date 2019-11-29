News World News

Friday 29 November 2019

Several injured in Hague stabbing

Police said the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street.

Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident (Phil Nijhuis/AP)
Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Several people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague’s main shopping street, Dutch police said.

Police said in a tweet Friday evening that the incident happened in the city’s main shopping street, which was busy with people looking for Black Friday deals.

Pictures from the area showed several dozen onlookers behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing happened.

ipanews_430fc9ae-88b2-4799-a5e7-d8ec2e466112_embedded248682151
Dutch police block a shopping street after the stabbing incident (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

The Hague police said in a statement that they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News