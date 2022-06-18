‘Several’ firefighters trapped after building collapses in Philadelphia

Several firefighters are reportedly trapped in the debris after a building collapsed in Philadelphia (Pic: Twitter)

The Philadelphia Fire Department has said “several” firefighters and a city inspector became trapped when a building collapsed during a fire response early this morning, with more than one person still under the rubble hours later.

Fire Department officials battled to save a total of six people entrapped in the charred remains of the building, with four successfully freed so far.

“So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals. Work continues to free others,” the fire department tweeted. It said an “L&I inspector" was among those caught in the collapse, apparently referring to the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still trapped, their condition or the condition of the injured.

Pictures of the scene on Twitter show a pile of rubble and bricks surrounded by dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders.

About four hours earlier, just after 2:05 a.m., an official fire department Twitter account for automated alerts sent a tweet warning people to avoid a fire at an address in the Fairhill neighborhood of northern Philadelphia.

That was immediately followed by a brief tweet listing the same location and the words, “UPDATE: All Hands.” At about 2:20 a.m., another tweet said the fire was under control, listing the same address.