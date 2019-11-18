Police in California say several people have died and at least nine people were shot at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting”.

Several casualties reported in mass shooting at backyard party in California

Fresno police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said the shooting took place about 6pm on Sunday (2am Monday, UK time) on the city’s south-east side.

Mr Dooley said there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Mr Dooley told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

The incident took place in southeast Fresno, California (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

There is not yet an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations reported that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Centre in a critical condition, and some are in a critical but stable condition.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley speaking to reporters (Larry Valenzuela/The Fresno Bee via AP)

No suspect is in custody.

PA Media