Seven-year-old girl critically injured after Halloween shooting in Chicago

A seven-year-old girl out trick or treating in a bumblebee outfit has been critically injured after being shot in Chicago.

The girl, who was shot in the upper chest area, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

The shooting occurred early Halloween evening as the girl was walking with her family and other trick-or-treaters along a street in the Little Village neighbourhood.

30 year old male also injured in this senseless incident the young girl who was out with family for Halloween is believed to be an unintended victim after multiple offenders opened fire. Helpful community info is already coming in but we need more. pic.twitter.com/NynfoDDtxd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 31, 2019

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was believed to be an unintended victim.

He said members of the community were assisting investigators “but we need more”.

“We heard the shots… four shots, and I went outside,” said Lali Lara, who works in a nearby mobile phone store, told the Chicago Tribune.

“The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot.'”

A police supervisor and officer stand inside a nearby mobile phone store (John J Kim/AP)

Police said a group of males were chasing another male along the street when someone in the group fired at the intended victim.

It was not immediately known if the wounded man was with the girl or was the one targeted by the shooters.

Police say they have no description of the gunman, and no-one has been arrested.

“This is unacceptable,” said Sergeant Rocco Alioto.

“A seven-year-old girl that was trick or treating with her family had to get shot because a group of guys want to shoot at another male.”

