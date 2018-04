Seven inmates killed in South Carolina prison violence

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the deaths after state police helped secure Lee Correctional Institution in the early hours of Monday.

He said no officers were wounded.

Mr Taillon said multiple fights broke out between inmates at 7.15pm on Sunday.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina’s most violent and longest-serving offenders.

Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February this year.