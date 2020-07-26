Seven injured as car hits pedestrians in Berlin

Police officers investigate a car after a collision with a group of people at near a destroyed mailbox at the Hardenbergplatz in front of the Bahnhof Zoo train station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 26, 2020. The car drove off the road and into a group of pedestrians. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Seven people were injured when a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians in the German capital, authorities said.

The incident happened in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden railway station, shortly after 7am on Sunday.

Expand Close Police at the scene of the collision in Hardenbergplatz in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police at the scene of the collision in Hardenbergplatz in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Berlin’s fire department said on Twitter that three of the pedestrians suffered serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

One casualty had to be resuscitated at the scene, the fire department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and an investigation is under way, but that it appears the accident was caused by excessive speed and there are currently “no indications of a political or religious motivation”.

PA Media