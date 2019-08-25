News World News

Sunday 25 August 2019

Seven dead after helicopter and plane collide mid-air

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca (Incendios f.Baleares via AP)
Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca (Incendios f.Baleares via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Seven people were killed when a helicopter and a small plane collided mid-air over the island of Majorca, authorities in Spain have said.

The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men in the plane, according to the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Majorca.

ipanews_1608b1e1-ff90-4fa1-8a57-11e5117b0959_embedded2698331
Wreckage by a fence near Inca in Palma de Mallorca (Incendios f.Baleares/AP)

Local media reported that the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour and authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences to the victims’ families on Twitter and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident”.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News