Serco signs £560m health services deal with Australian army

Outsourcer Serco has inked a £560 million contract to provide health services to the Australia Defence Force in conjunction with Bupa.

The firm will be responsible for providing “essential defence support services” across more than 50 bases in Australia as a sub-contractor to the private healthcare giant.

Serco is also set to deliver recruitment, on-boarding, training, workforce management and various other employee lifecycle, account management and support functions.

Serco boss Rupert Soames said: “We are very excited to be supporting Bupa and the Australian Defence Force in delivering these essential services.

“Our solution draws upon Serco’s international experience and expertise in workforce management, and the contract brings together the deep skills we have in our citizen services business, the commitment to patient-centred outcomes in our health business, and the strong relationships and operational delivery we have demonstrated in our defence businesses.”

The firm’s responsibilities will cover more than 1,000 professional staff who will support the delivery of an integrated health care system to over 80,000 Australia Defence Force members and reservists.

The contract has up to four one-year extensions and full operational service will begin on July 1.

Serco has bucked the wider woes in the outsourcing sector recently and in December confirmed it remains on track to hit recently raised profit forecasts for the year.

Shares in the group jumped after it said profits had grown “strongly” on 2018 and predicted further improvement in 2019 amid an overhaul launched three years ago.

Press Association