Serb-Russian youth camp closed after outcry over military training for children

Police in Serbia have closed a summer youth camp organised by Russian and Serbian far-right groups on a mountain in the west of the country.

The camp on Mount Zlatibor saw children as young as 12 dressed in military uniforms being trained by Russian and Serbian instructors on how to use guns and knives.

A similar exercise was undertaken last year in Russia.

Serbian interior minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the camp was dismantled after a public outcry “because of possible abuse of children”, and the participants were sent home.

(Screenshot/PA)

Rights groups and many others were outraged after a video was published showing young people going through military-style drills in the camp decorated with Russian and Serbian flags.

The organisers of the Patriotic Youth camp claim its intention is to teach children self-defence skills and first aid, and to develop traditional Serb-Russian friendship.

“When we see children in military uniforms, when we see that military drill that they pass through, it is clear this is not the Boy Scouts, but an ideological indoctrination,” said Isidora Stakic of the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy.

Serbia, which formally wants to join the European Union, has been under strong Russian pressure to shelve its pro-Western course.

The country, which remains the only Russian ally in the Balkans, has refused to join Western sanctions against the Kremlin over its role in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Serbia has also been developing close military ties with Moscow.

Press Association