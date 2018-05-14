Separatist set to be voted in as new chief of Catalonia region

Catalonia’s lawmakers are meeting to end more than six months of leadership vacuum by voting in a fervent separatist as the new chief of the restive region, setting the scene for a new confrontation with Spain.

