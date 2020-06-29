Seoul considers new lockdown measures as virus cases climb

A visitor wearing a face mask walks near a screen displaying precautions against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea has reported 42 new infections of Covid-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.

The figures announced by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national caseload to 12,757, including 282 deaths.

Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals as the virus continues to strengthen its hold elsewhere around the world.

Passengers wearing face masks walk near a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Passengers wearing face masks walk near a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea was reporting hundreds of new cases a day in late February and early March following a major surge surrounding the southeast city of Daegu, where the majority of infections were linked to a single church congregation with thousands of members.

But while health authorities had used aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the outbreak in that region, they are having a much harder time tracking recent transmissions in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live.

With people increasingly venturing out in public, new clusters are tied to a variety of places.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced on Sunday that the government is prepared to implement stronger social distancing measures if the epidemic continues to grow.

He said the strongest measures — including banning all gatherings of more than 10 people, shutting schools, halting professional sports, and restricting operations of non-essential businesses — will be enforced if the daily increase in infections doubles more than two times during the span of a week.

