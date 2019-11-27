A British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has seen his sentence reduced by Dubai’s Court of Appeal.

Sentence reduced for UK newspaper editor convicted of killing wife in Dubai

The court ordered that former Gulf News editor Francis Matthew must serve a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jane.

Matthew had received as much as a 15-year sentence for the killing.

A series of appeals has seen his sentence change and his case go before Dubai’s Court of Appeal.

PA Media