Sentence reduced for UK newspaper editor convicted of killing wife in Dubai
Francis Matthew must now serve a seven-year term for manslaughter.
A British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has seen his sentence reduced by Dubai’s Court of Appeal.
The court ordered that former Gulf News editor Francis Matthew must serve a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jane.
Matthew had received as much as a 15-year sentence for the killing.
A series of appeals has seen his sentence change and his case go before Dubai’s Court of Appeal.
PA Media