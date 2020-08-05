Security tight in Indian-controlled Kashmir a year after revocation of autonomy

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a deserted street on the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy, in Srinagar (Dar Yasin/AP)

Authorities enforced security restrictions in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, a year after New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s semi-autonomy in a decision that set off anger and economic ruin amid a harsh security clampdown.

Officials lifted a curfew in the restive region’s main city of Srinagar late Tuesday, but said restrictions on public movement, transport and commercial activities would continue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Government forces placed steel barricades and razor wire across many roads, bridges and intersections. Shops and businesses remained shut and police and soldiers stopped residents at checkpoints, only letting an occasional vehicle or pedestrian pass.

Several residents said government forces stopped them at checkpoints, saying the curfew was still in place.

“You call it a curfew or virus lockdown, the fact is that we’re under a brutal siege and this siege is a year old now,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a Srinagar resident.

Expand Close Kashmiri activists of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise slogans after hoisting the national flag as they mark the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kashmiri activists of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise slogans after hoisting the national flag as they mark the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

On August 5 2019, prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government stripped Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrapped its separate constitution and removed inherited protections on land and jobs.

The region was also split into two federal territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir.

Following the move, Indian authorities enforced an information blackout and a security clampdown in Kashmir for months.

Thousands of Kashmiri youths and pro-independence leaders, as well as pro-India Kashmiri politicians, were arrested. Hundreds are still incarcerated.

As some of the restrictions were eased, India enforced another harsh lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, deepening the economic crisis in the region.

In Ladakh’s Muslim-majority Kargil district, where people have resented India’s move, religious and political groups demanded revocation of the order, calling August 5 a “black day”.

Businesses and shops remained closed in most of the district.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan demanded Wednesday that the international community “force India to reverse its present course against the Kashmiri people”.

I will address the AJK Assembly today to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal. Kashmiris in IIOJK have been subjected to a brutal fascist military siege by India since its illegal actions of 5th Aug last year followed by efforts to change the demography of IIOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

I will continue to be an ambassador for all Kashmiris whose voices India has tried to silence through its brutal illegal occupation of IIOJK. After many years, my govt raised the Kashmir issue effectively before the UN & exposed the Hindutva Supremacist fascism of the Modi Govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

We have also depicted the aspirations of the Kashmiri people & our commitment to UNSC resolutions in the political map of Pakistan released yesterday. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2020

“Pakistan will always be with its brothers and sisters” in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Mr Khan said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Mr Khan unveiled a new map of Pakistan that includes Indian-held Kashmir and Junagadh, part of the western Indian state of Gujarat, within the Muslim-majority country’s boundaries for the first time in 70 years.

India rejected the move as “an exercise in political absurdity”.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s military accused Indian troops of targeting civilians in a border village in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage girl and wounding six others.

In a statement, it said a combination of mortars and heavy fire hit the village of Hot Spring, and Pakistani troops retaliated.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned a senior diplomat at the Indian Embassy to protest, another Pakistani statement said.

There was no immediate comment from India.

While most Kashmiris were confined to their homes Wednesday, over a dozen activists from Modi’s Hindu-nationalist governing party assembled in Srinagar to celebrate the scrapping of region’s special status.

“Today we’re celebrating because ever since Bharatiya Janata Party came into being its slogan always has been one constitution, one leader and one flag.

“That has been completed,” said Altaf Thakur, the party’s regional spokesman.

Expand Close Jammu Kashmir policemen watch as local activists of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoist the Indian National flag as they mark the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy, in Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jammu Kashmir policemen watch as local activists of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoist the Indian National flag as they mark the first anniversary of India’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy, in Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

Authorities barred some pro-India Kashmiri leaders who have opposed the decision from meeting in Srinagar.

“BJP displaying its hypocrisy. They can gather & celebrate,” tweeted Omar Abdullah, the region’s former top elected official who was released after about eight months in detention.

“The rest of us can’t even meet to discuss what’s happening” in the region, he said.

In Pakistan, several anti-India rallies were organised to denounce last year’s changes by India.

In the capital, Islamabad, President Arif Alvi addressed a rally and sought a solution to the Kashmir issue under 1948 UN resolutions.

The status of Kashmir has been a key point of dispute between Pakistan and India since the two split after the end of British colonial rule.

They each control part of Kashmir and have fought two wars over their rival claims.

Expand Close Women hold crossed out portraits of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a train march (Fareed Khan/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Women hold crossed out portraits of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a train march (Fareed Khan/AP)

Initially, the anti-India movement in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir was largely peaceful, but after a series of political blunders, broken promises and a crackdown on dissent, Kashmiris launched a full-blown armed revolt in 1989.

Meanwhile, 18 UN human rights experts urged India and the international community to take urgent action to address the “alarming” human rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

They asked India to allow UN teams to visit the disputed region.

“If India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, then the international community should step up,” they said in a statement.

PA Media