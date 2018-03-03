News World News

Secret Service responds after shooting reported outside White House

The gunman reportedly suffered a self-inflicted wound.

By Associated Press Reporter

The US Secret Service is responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

The agency said in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon on Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

President Donald Trump is in Florida.

