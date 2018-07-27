Second World War ammo complicates efforts to fight German forest fire

Unexploded Second World War ammunition buried in a forest south-west of Berlin is complicating efforts to keep a forest fire under control, German authorities said.

Unexploded Second World War ammunition buried in a forest south-west of Berlin is complicating efforts to keep a forest fire under control, German authorities said.

Firefighters have said that while the blaze is under control, it is difficult to get inside the pine forest near Fichtenwalde, 22 miles from the capital, because there are indications that some of the munitions may already have detonated due to the fire and that safety might be at risk.

The fire as viewed above the A9 between Potsdam and Fichtenwalde (AP)

Like much of Europe, the Berlin region has been experiencing unusually hot and dry weather in recent months and authorities have warned that the risk of wildfires is very high.

Press Association