News World News

Monday 3 December 2018

Second rape conviction for man linked to Nobel literature prize academy

Jean-Claude Arnault also lost his appeal against his original conviction and sentence.

A Nobel Prize medal (Sotheby’s/PA)
A Nobel Prize medal (Sotheby’s/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

The man with ties to the body that awards the Nobel Prize in literature has been convicted of a second rape.

Jean-Claude Arnault also lost his appeal to have his original rape conviction and a two-year prison sentence reversed.

The Svea Court of Appeal on Monday gave Arnault two and a half years in jail for raping the same woman twice seven years ago.

ipanews_597e9457-93e6-41d7-b9d9-b1ead79c9807_embedded240024381
Jean-Claude Arnault (centre) is escorted from court at an earlier hearing (Jonas Ekstrome/AP)

In October, the 72-year-old Frenchman, who is married to a former member of the Swedish Academy board, was found guilty of one rape in 2011.

The sex abuse scandal led eight members to either leave or disassociate themselves from the secretive body’s 18-member board.

Amid the chaos, this year’s Nobel literature award has been postponed to 2019.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News