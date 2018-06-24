Second person dies after blast at rally for new Ethiopian PM

Health Minister Amir Aman says on Twitter that the person died at a local hospital in intensive care.

More than 150 people were injured in the blast, several of them critically.

I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack who was in ICU at Black Lion Hospital. My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family, friends & all Ethiopians. — Amir Aman, MD (@amirabiy) June 24, 2018

State broadcaster ETV reported that nine police officials have been arrested, including the deputy head of Addis Ababa’s police commission.