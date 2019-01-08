News World News

Tuesday 8 January 2019

Second man charged in Texas over drive-by killing of girl, seven

Initially the family had thought the incident was racially motivated.

The coffine of Jazmine Barnes is removed from the funeral hearse (Marie De Jesus/AP)
The coffine of Jazmine Barnes is removed from the funeral hearse (Marie De Jesus/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A second black man has been charged in the fatal Texas drive-by shooting of a seven-year-old black girl, whose death her family had initially believed was racially motivated.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office said 24-year-old Larry D. Woodruffe was charged on Tuesday with capital murder in the December 30 death of Jazmine Barnes in Houston.

Woodruffe was charged as Jazmine’s funeral took place.

ipanews_5b1942e4-562c-4d77-8881-2bb6c2af39bd_embedded240525748
Larry D. Woodruffe (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Woodruffe and Eric Black Jr were both taken into custody on Saturday.

While Black was charged on Sunday, authorities did not charge Woodruffe until additional evidence had been collected.

ipanews_5b1942e4-562c-4d77-8881-2bb6c2af39bd_embedded240484338
Eric Black Jr (Harris County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Authorities say Woodruffe and Black mistakenly thought they were attacking people they had previously fought at a club when they fired at the car with Jazmine and her family.

Jazmine’s family had identified a white man as the gunman.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News