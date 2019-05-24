Second Irish mountaineer dies on Everest in little over a week

A second Irish climber has died on Everest in just over a week.

Kevin Hynes from Galway died on Everest while attempting to scale the world’s highest peak from Tibetan side early on Friday morning, according to expedition organisers.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we have to confirm that Kevin Hynes from Galway, Ireland, one of our Everest team members, has passed away,” the 360 Expeditions said in a statement reported by the Himalayan Times.

“Kevin (56) was one of the strongest and most experienced climbers on our team and had previously summited Everest South and Lhotse,” it added.

It is understood Mr Hynes lived and worked in the UK, and had previously scaled Everest in May of last year.

The death of Mr Hynes is the second Irish tragedy on the world's highest mountain in little over a week.

Father-of-one Séamus Lawless (39) from Bray, Co Wicklow, fell at an altitude of 8,300 metres while descending from the world’s highest peak on Thursday of last week.

Just hours after Mr Lawless reached the summit tragedy struck and the search has since been reclassified as a recovery mission.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Mr Hynes had reached Camp III at 8,300m on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, while our summit climbers were heading higher, Kevin started his descent. He was accompanied by experienced guide, Dawa Sangee, who himself has summited Everest South twice, Everest North and Makalu twice,” it said.

It is understood Mr Hynes passed away in his tent at 7,000 metres in the early hours this morning.

The experienced climber was married with two children.

Efforts were underway to bring his body to base camp, the officials said.

The Irish mountaineering group Irish Seven Summits posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we learn today of the death of Galway native Kevin Hynes on Everest. Kev (who lived and worked in UK) was on his 2nd expedition to Everest having reached the summit via the Nepal side last year and was attempting the North side this time. His expedition company reported the following earlier today...," it reads.

'On the 22nd May Kevin reached Camp 3 at 8,300m. On the 23rd May, while our summit climbers were heading higher, Kevin started his descent. He was accompanied by experienced Sherpa, Dawa Sangee, who himself has summited Everest south twice, Everest North and Makalu twice. Kevin passed away in his tent at the North Col at 7,000m in the early hours (Nepali time) of the 24th May'

"I spoke to Kevin as recently as last Friday when the team was preparing for the summit push. He was extremely private and understated about his climbing but was a very experienced guy (including Everest & Lhotse & many others). Our deepest sympathies to his wife and 2 children at this terrible time. Thinking also of his expedition team & teammates (360 Expeditions) at this sad time."

