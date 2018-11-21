Second death in French protests over fuel tax hikes

A second person has died in France amid nationwide protests against fuel tax hikes that saw hundreds injured and key roads paralysed by demonstrations.

A second person has died in France amid nationwide protests against fuel tax hikes that saw hundreds injured and key roads paralysed by demonstrations.

The French Interior Ministry sent its “sincere condolences” in a statement to the family and friends of a motorcyclist killed in an accident near a dam on Monday in the southeastern Drome region. The ministry did not give details about how he was killed.

Protesters face riot police officers (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A protester was killed in a road accident on Saturday as more than a quarter million French drivers blocked roads.

Scattered protests continued into their fifth day on Wednesday on roads across France by drivers dubbed “yellow jackets” for the neon vests they wear.

The Interior Ministry condemned the violence that has led to 552 wounded protesters and 95 wounded police officers.

Press Association