Police in North Carolina are looking for whoever threw a firework that exploded amid people sitting outdoors at a bar.

Police in North Carolina are looking for whoever threw a firework that exploded amid people sitting outdoors at a bar.

Search for suspects after firework attack on US bar

Asheville police released surveillance video showing an SUV whizzing past the patio tables just before the firework explodes, showing the area with sparks as people scramble for safety.

Customers scatter as several smaller explosions follow.

Police said one of the customers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack on the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge early on Wednesday.

The victims have not been identified.

Police are seeking suspects, and have not identified a potential motive.

Press Association