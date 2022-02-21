| 6.8°C Dublin

Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing

The blaze is still burning on the Euroferry Olympia for a fourth day.

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (AP) Expand

Close

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (AP)

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (AP)

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia (AP)

By AP Reporters

Fire service rescuers have expanded a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu, with 10 people still missing.

The blaze on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day, as rescuers gained more expanded access inside the 183-metre (600ft) vessel after containing the flames.

Ten people are still missing (AP) Expand

Close

Ten people are still missing (AP)

Ten people are still missing (AP)

Ten people are still missing (AP)

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship on Sunday.

A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry, and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy