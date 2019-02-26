ScottishPower in £2bn clean energy spending plan

ScottishPower has announced it will invest up to £2 billion in “clean energy” projects this year, supporting 300 new jobs.

The proposed spending follows the sale of its gas power stations and a commitment to 100% renewable energy.

The company revealed plans for a new public vehicle electric charging service, with fast chargers installed at commercial locations across the UK from this winter.

It meanwhile announced a 50MW battery storage project at Whitelee, the UK’s largest onshore wind farm.

"Now that we have sold our gas power stations our growth plans are about cleaner and smarter power that will help the UK to decarbonise faster"

ScottishPower also intends to develop a 1GW pipeline of onshore wind projects by 2025, saying it sees “substantial opportunities” for the continued development of the technology across Scotland and other areas of the UK.

Chief executive Keith Anderson said: “Our first investment plan since leaving coal and gas behind is a historic milestone for ScottishPower and is a vote of confidence in the UK’s commitment to decarbonising the economy.

“In a time of uncertainty the UK needs to deliver its industrial and energy strategy and that’s what we’re providing with our biggest ever investment in a single year.

“Consumers want and need access to reliable, clean and affordable energy. That is what ScottishPower is focused on delivering and as long as Government climate change commitments stay firm, with sensible policies to support them, this investment will continue.

“Now that we have sold our gas power stations our growth plans are about cleaner and smarter power that will help the UK to decarbonise faster and we have set out the part we will play in the transition to electrify the economy where it matters most now – in transport and in heating.”

