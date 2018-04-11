'Scores killed' as military plane crashes in Algeria
More than 100 people have been killed in a military plane crash in Algeria, according to state radio.
The state news agency said earlier that a plane had crashed near the military base of Boufarik.
The Algerie Presse service said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.
Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash.
Boufarik is in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, 20 miles from the capital Algiers.
Press Association