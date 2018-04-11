News World News

Wednesday 11 April 2018

'Scores killed' as military plane crashes in Algeria

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

More than 100 people have been killed in a military plane crash in Algeria, according to state radio.

The state news agency said earlier that a plane had crashed near the military base of Boufarik.

The Algerie Presse service said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the crash.

Boufarik is in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, 20 miles from the capital Algiers.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News