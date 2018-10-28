Scores detained in Russian protests against extremist case

Police in Moscow and St Petersburg have detained about 50 people taking part in unauthorised demonstrations against a criminal case filed against 10 young Russians for allegedly taking part in an extremist group which aimed to overthrow the government.

Lawyers for the 10 suspects who were arrested in March say undercover police fabricated the case, writing the group’s radical programme and encouraging members to take shooting practice.

Four of those charged have been jailed, with the others under house arrest.

A demonstrator holds a poster reading ‘Kremlin, release the hostages!’ (AP)

The OVD-Info group, which monitors police actions and political repressions, said that at least 40 people were detained in St Petersburg on Sunday and at least nine in Moscow.

The case has been widely criticised as a glaring example of official abuse of Russia’s law on extremism.

