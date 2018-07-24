Scores dead as wildfires tear through tourist resorts near Greek capital

The death toll from forest fires that raged through seaside resorts near the Greek capital has increased to 74.

Fire service spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri said that a further 164 adults and 23 children were still being treated in hospitals for injuries.

Two main fires broke out on Monday, one to the west of Athens near the town of Kineta and one to the north-east near the port of Rafina.

Both were fanned by gale-force winds that hampered firefighting efforts and sent hundreds of people fleeing to beaches, where they were evacuated by boat late at night.

The Rafina fire appears to have been the deadliest by far.

Press Association