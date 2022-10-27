Scientists reveal secret to why African elephants are so expressive

New research has discovered why African elephants are so expressive and dexterous. Photo: Gerry Mooney

African elephants are known for their expressive facial features and dexterous trunks which can grasp even small objects .

Now scientists have uncovered the secret of their adroitness.

The species has the highest number of facial neurons of any land-dwelling mammal, allowing them to expertly flick their ears and perform intricate manoeuvres with their trunks.

Facial neurons create a pathway from the brain to muscles and, in humans, allow for expressions such as smiling, frowning or raising the eyebrows. The more that are present, the more control an animal has over its facial musculature.

Humans have only about 9,000 facial neurons while African elephants have about 63,000.

Experts believe these tens of thousands of extra facial brain cells are responsible for the extreme feats of trunk, ear and lip dexterity exhibited by African elephants. They are capable of plucking out a single blade of grass.

Researchers even think they have found the part of the brain responsible for their skilful pinching movement that allows the elephants to pick up objects - a cluster of very large brain cells which lie at one end of a group of neurons controlling the trunk muscles.

Professor Michael Brecht, of the Berlin School of Mind and Brain, at Humboldt University and Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research said: “We see high-density cell regions in the brains of African elephants, which seem to represent their ‘trunk-fingers’.

“In African elephants these trunk fingers are very skilful because they pinch objects with them.

“We think elephants have such giant neurons because these cells need to extend very long cables to reach the trunk tip.”

The discovery was made by comparing the brains of eight African and Asian elephants from German zoos and published in the journal Science Advances. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

