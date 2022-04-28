Scientists reveal best places to look for alien life beyond Earth

A Uranus Orbiter and Probe could launch using existing rocket technology as early as 2031. Photo: Dan Durda

We should look for alien life on Uranus and Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, scientists have said.

Nasa should prioritise missions to the distant planet and moon, say researchers in a new planetary science and astrobiology decadal survey published by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The survey report recommends priorities for the research community over the next 10 years, including the best opportunities in the search for alien life.

It draws on input from scientists through panels, papers, speakers and more.

The report titled “Origins, Worlds, and Life: A Decadal Strategy for Planetary Science and Astrobiology 2023-2032 ” argues Nasa’s highest priority flagship class planetary science mission over the next decade should be the Uranus Orbiter and Probe.

The robotic mission would fly by the Uranus system and deliver a probe into the ringed gas giant’s atmosphere, the second mission ever to visit the world and the first since Voyager 2 flew by Uranus in 1986.

A mission of second-highest priority should head to the Saturn system to search for signs of alien life.

The Enceladus Orbilander would orbit Saturn’s moon Enceladus and later land on its icy surface to spend two years studying material believed to have erupted from a liquid ocean beneath the moon’s icy crust.

The study is published every 10 years by a panel of planetary scientists and astrobiologists looking at outstanding questions, resources and strategic goals for the next 10 years.

A similar decadal survey conducted by astronomers and published in November made recommendations about space and ground telescope research, and development priorities over the next decade.

“This recommended portfolio of missions, high-priority research activities, and technology development will produce transformative advances in human knowledge and understanding about the origin and evolution of the solar system, and of life and the habitability of other bodies beyond Earth,” Robin Canup, the co-chair of the National Academies’ steering committee for the survey, said in a statement.

The previous planetary science decadal survey, looking from 2013 forward through 2022, also recommended a mission to Uranus, but placed the mission at slightly lower priority than missions to Mars to collect and return soil samples to Earth, and a mission to visit Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

Both of the latter missions have become reality, with Nasa’s Perseverance rover drilling and storing samples on Mars for the past year and the space agency’s Europa Clipper mission expected to launch in the autumn of 2024.

The survey report published on Tuesday does not ignore missions already launched, and notes that the Mars sample return mission should be of the highest scientific priority for Nasa, but with previously recommended missions already under way, a mission to Uranus was cited as a key objective for the next decade.

“Uranus is one of the most intriguing bodies in the solar system,” the survey reads.

Its low internal energy but active atmosphere, along with a complex magnetic field, present major puzzles, according to the report, while Uranus’s five major moons are potential ocean worlds much like Enceladus.

A Uranus Orbiter and Probe could launch using existing rocket technology as early as 2031, according to the survey report.

Both the Jovian and Saturnian moons are believed to harbour global liquid water oceans beneath their icy shells, and where liquid water may come into contact with rocky materials – and sources of geothermic heart from the moons’ cores – there could be the possibility of life.

Enceladus is particularly tantalising to planetary scientists and astrobiologists because of plumes of water and/or gas and other materials seen spewing out into space from the moon’s interior during Nasa’s Cassini mission to the Saturn system.

Such plumes could allow an orbilander mission to sample the interior waters of Enceladus without having to drill though many kilometres of ice.

“Study of the plume material allows direct study of the ocean’s habitability, addressing a fundamental question,” the survey report reads, “is there life beyond Earth and if not, why not?” (© Independent News Service)



