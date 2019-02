SCIENTISTS in New Zealand have found a USB memory stick containing holiday photos inside a frozen slab of seal poo.

The sample, valuable for studying the health of leopard seals, had been stored in a freezer for a year before it was thawed out for analysis.

Inside was a USB stick, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said.

Irish Independent