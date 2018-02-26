Schools closed and transport disrupted as rare snowfall blankets Rome

Rome’s Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea usually result in mild winters, such that restaurants often keep outdoor seating open even through the coldest months of the year.

Italy Weather

As a result, the Monday morning snowfall, though not huge in quantity, brought excited young Romans out for a rare snowball fight or walk in the slush.

Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance on Sunday evening closing public schools as a precaution, and many private ones followed suit.