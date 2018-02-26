News World News

Monday 26 February 2018

Schools closed and transport disrupted as rare snowfall blankets Rome

The Italian capital’s Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea usually result in mild winters.

By Associated Press Reporters

Residents of Rome woke to a rare sight after an Arctic storm passing over much of Europe dumped enough snow to force schools to close and public transport to reduce services.

Rome’s Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea usually result in mild winters, such that restaurants often keep outdoor seating open even through the coldest months of the year.

As a result, the Monday morning snowfall, though not huge in quantity, brought excited young Romans out for a rare snowball fight or walk in the slush.

Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance on Sunday evening closing public schools as a precaution, and many private ones followed suit.

Elsewhere in much of northern and central Italy, the storm also closed schools and disrupted transport.

Press Association

