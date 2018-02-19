School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz makes court appearance

Cruz said nothing at Monday’s hearing in Broward County Circuit Court, which he attended wearing a prison jumpsuit.

Nikolas Cruz (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

He kept his head down and did not appear to make eye contact with the judge or others in the courtroom, though he responded briefly to someone on the defence team at the end of the hearing.

The hearing concerned the rules going forward of how documents would be sealed. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she was in favour of openness whenever possible.