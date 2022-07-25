| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Scared of sharks? Here’s why you shouldn’t be

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Chas Newkey-Burden

You know it’s summer when you start reading panicky headlines about sharks. This week alone we’ve been told that “megasharks” have grown to “insane sizes” and we’ve been warned that “the world’s deadliest sharks” are heading to the UK.

Shark hysteria is all part of the silly season for certain sections of the media. Every year, some newspapers talk of “shark-infested waters”, and warn holidaymakers that sharks are circling just off the beaches they and their children are to visit. Sheesh, with all these sharks ready to kill us, you have to wonder how a single human being is still alive come autumn time.

Most Watched

Privacy