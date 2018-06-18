News World News

Monday 18 June 2018

Saudi World Cup players land safely after ‘engine failure’ on flight

The country’s football chiefs posted a picture of the team disembarking from the plane at Rostov-on-Don.

Saudi Arabia in action against Russia in the World Cup’s opening game (Adam Davy/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Saudi team officials say the players have landed safely after a reported engine failure on their flight to Rostov-on-Don for a World Cup game against Uruguay.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation posted a statement on Twitter saying it “would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely”.

The team posted photos of the players exiting the plane and smiling on Monday night but did not release further details of the engine problem.

The Saudis were beaten 5-0 by Russia in the World Cup opener in Moscow last week while Uruguay edged Egypt 1-0 in its first game in Group A.

Press Association

