Saudi World Cup players land safely after ‘engine failure’ on flight

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation posted a statement on Twitter saying it “would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely”.

The team posted photos of the players exiting the plane and smiling on Monday night but did not release further details of the engine problem.

The Saudis were beaten 5-0 by Russia in the World Cup opener in Moscow last week while Uruguay edged Egypt 1-0 in its first game in Group A.