Saudi state media confirms journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead

Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a fight.

State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist’s death.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump says he could consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia over Mr Khashoggi.

President Trump told reporters after signing a presidential memo in Arizona on Friday that he will involve Congress in any decision. But he says he will be making “certain recommendations”.

...the Crown Prince. He is waiting for the results of the investigations being done by the Saudis and Turkey, and just gave a news conference to that effect. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

He says that it is still “too early” to determine potential consequences but that he expects to know more by Monday.

He says: “We’re going to find out who knew what when and where and we’ll figure it out.”

